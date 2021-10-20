AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish run likely to continue, 0.7500 mark holds the key

AUD/USD jumped to over three-month tops during the Asian session on Wednesday. The dominant risk-on mood boosted the perceived riskier aussie amid a weaker USD. Diverging Fed-RBA monetary policy …
