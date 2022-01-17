AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls are losing interest

AUD/USD is consolidating just above 0.7200, losing its bullish potential. The AUD/USD pair consolidated Friday losses at the beginning of the week, ending Monday unchanged in the 0.7210 price zone.
