An upbeat market mood played against the American currency on Monday. The Australian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty through the week. AUD/USD has room to extend its gains as buyers defend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls hold ground amid risk-on mood - December 27, 2021
- Anthony Kiedis, Dave Navarro Reunite To Cover Lou Reed’s ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ - December 27, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Hang Around 50 Day EMA - December 27, 2021