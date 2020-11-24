AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls likely to test the yearly high

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the highs. The US dollar is edging higher after upbeat housing figures. Consumer confidence missed estimates with 96.1 points, Optimism about a smooth transition …
