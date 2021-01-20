AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls reluctant to push it above the 0.7700 mark

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7690 with a limited bullish potential. The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7724 this Tuesday, retreating towards the 0.7690 price zone during the American afternoon, where it stands …
