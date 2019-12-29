AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls will try to push it through 0.7000

The EUR/USD pair extends its advance in thin trading, as risk appetite leads the way. Fresh peaks above 1.1170 expose the 1.1200 figure. Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most …
