A packed US macroeconomic calendar could trigger some wild movements on Wednesday. AUD/USD keeps posting lower lows on a daily basis, break of 0.7200 on the table. The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.7206, its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Busy Wednesday in the US could rock the FX board - November 23, 2021
- Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Debuts Atop Billboard 200 - November 23, 2021
- AUD/USD prints an eight-week low around 0.7207 amid US dollar strength - November 23, 2021