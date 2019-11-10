EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. President Trump has yet to decide to roll back tariffs, raising uncertainty. US Consumer Sentiment met expectations. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Chances of additional slides on US-China trade tensions - November 10, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Testing Resistance Again - November 9, 2019
- AUD/USD – Are We Headed Even Lower? (Video) - November 9, 2019