AUD/USD Forecast: China and the Fed to define the next directional movement

AUD/USD is technically bearish, but it’s all about the Fed on Wednesday. The AUD/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 0.7089, now trading around the 0.7100 figure heading into the Asian opening.
