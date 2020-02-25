The greenback is in trouble as government bond yields keep falling to record lows spurring gears of recession. Risk-off exacerbated by coronavirus spreading worldwide. GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Consolidating near multi-year lows - February 25, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie looking for direction near one-decade lows - February 25, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues To Wilt - February 25, 2020