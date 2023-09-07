The AUD/USD continues to move between 0.6355 and 0.6400. The consolidation phase seems likely to continue during the Asian session. As long as the US Dollar remains firm and market caution persists, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Consolidating with downside risks - September 7, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forex Signal: Bearish Flag Points To More Downside - September 7, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forecast: Amid Global Economic Fears Drive Next Move - September 7, 2023