China and Australia trade data and RBA Governor Lowe’s speech are on the agenda. Risks continue to be tilted to the downside for AUD/USD. The AUD/USD hit a fresh intraday cycle low but remained above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Consolidation helps the Aussie - September 6, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forecast: Gets Hammered On Tuesday - September 6, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forex Signal: Usd Index (Dxy) Rally Continues - September 6, 2023