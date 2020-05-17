The Australian dollar has fallen rather hard during the trading session on Thursday as it reached towards the 50 day EMA. However, the market turned around to form a somewhat supportive candlestick, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continue Chopping Back and Forth - May 17, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Nothing Except Support at 0.6420 - May 16, 2020
- Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon - May 15, 2020