The has fallen below the 0.63 level at one point during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see the US dollar act like a wre …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
The has fallen below the 0.63 level at one point during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see the US dollar act like a wre …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Discussion about this post