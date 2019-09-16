The Australian dollar rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, and unlike the last couple of days managed to hang onto signs of the gains. That being said though, the shooting star from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continues to Find Resistance - September 16, 2019
- AUD/USD ready to move beyond the 0.69 handle – UOB - September 16, 2019
- Less-Dovish RBA Minutes to Fuel AUDUSD Rate Rebound - September 16, 2019