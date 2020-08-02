AUD/USD Forecast: Coronavirus developments may hit the Aussie

AUD/USD retains its long-term bullish bias but could fall in the upcoming sessions. The AUD/USD pair pulled back from 0.7226, its highest in over a year, to finish Friday in the red, but the week in …
