The AUD/USD dropped back to the 0.6550 area after encountering resistance at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The trendline and the 0.6600 area are crucial resistance levels that the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Correction likely to continue, but bullish trend remains firm - November 21, 2023
- AUD/USD struggles for momentum after testing the 200-DMA - November 21, 2023
- Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift Among Big Winners At 2023 Billboard Music Awards - November 21, 2023