Wall Street struggled to extend gains, but its neutral stance maintained AUD/USD afloat. AUD/USD could advance further according to near term technical readings. The Australian dollar surged against …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Corrective advance set to extend towards 0.7200 - February 1, 2022
- Kanye West Reveals Release Date For ‘Donda 2’ Executive Produced By Future - February 1, 2022
- AUD/USD pushes back above 0.7100 as US dollar falters, Aussie outperforms despite “dovish” RBA - February 1, 2022