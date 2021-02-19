A look at the AUD/USD pair shows that it has formed a cup and handle pattern. Looking ahead, the pair my break-out higher as bulls eye 0.7900 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD forecast: Cup and Handle Pattern Detected - February 19, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eases towards 200-HMA retest inside immediate triangle - February 19, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends sideways grind around 5-DMA, weaker-than-expected Australia Retail Sales keeps bearish pressure - February 18, 2021