The Australian dollar initially fell hard during the trading session on Monday, as traders finally had an opportunity to react to the tariffs added by Donald Trump late on Friday. That being the case, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Dollar Likely to Find Sellers Above - August 27, 2019
- AUD/USD slides to session lows, around mid-0.6700s - August 27, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: 0.6736/35 support regains market attention after Debelle’s speech - August 27, 2019