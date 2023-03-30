AUD/USD regains positive traction on Thursday and climbs back to the 0.6700 mark. The optimism over a strong recovery in China lends support to the Australian Dollar. The mixed fundamental backdrop, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Extends the range play around 0.6700, seems vulnerable below 200 DMA - March 30, 2023
- AUD/USD analysis: Retest and failure at 0.6700 level? [Video] - March 30, 2023
- Australian Dollar Price Setup: Can AUD/USD Rise to 0.80? - March 30, 2023