The AUD/USD pair has been in a strong bearish trend. The RBA will deliver its interest rate decision on Tuesday. Analysts expect the first interest rate hike in years. The Australian dollar has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD outlook: Aussie remains in red after April’s 5.6% fall, Tuesday’s RBA meeting in focus - May 2, 2022
- AUD/USD forecast: Extremely oversold ahead of RBA decision - May 2, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends rout to test four-month low, uncertainty ahead of Fed policy decision dents antipodeans - May 2, 2022