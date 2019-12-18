AUD/USD Forecast: Failure at 200-Day SMA Warns of Further Losses

AUD/USD extends the decline from the monthly high (0.6939) following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Minutes, and the failed attempt to close above the 200-Day SMA (0.6906) warns of further losses …
