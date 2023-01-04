AUD/USD hovers around 0.6840, down a measly 15 pips from the pre-release levels. Nevertheless, FOMC Minutes took their toll on equities, with US indexes retreating from their intraday highs, although …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Falling equities undermine demand for the Aussie - January 4, 2023
- Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dead At 67 - January 4, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Launches - January 4, 2023