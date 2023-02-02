The aud/usd has initially fallen during the trading session on Tuesday but found the buyers underneath to turn things around. Alternatively, everybody is paying close attention to the federal reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Finds Buyers On The Dip - February 1, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take on prior resistance, eye 0.72s - February 1, 2023
- Coldplay To Be ‘SNL’ Musical Guest On Episode Hosted By Pedro Pascal - February 1, 2023