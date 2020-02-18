AUD/USD Forecast: Fresh multi-year lows at sight

EUR/USD battles with 1.0800, lower lows still likely Another batch of dismal German data alongside looming risk-off sent EUR/USD to a fresh multi-year low of 1.0784. Recovery unlikely in the current …
