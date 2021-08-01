AUD/USD is technically bearish and set to reach fresh 2021 lows. The AUD/USD pair closed around 0.7340, marginally lower on a weekly basis and down for a fifth consecutive week. The pair lost ground …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Further declines still likely amid intrinsically AUD weakness - August 1, 2021
- Australian Dollar Outlook Bleak: AUD/USD Eyes RBA, Delta Variant, Beijing Crackdowns - August 1, 2021
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rally Fades on Lower Investor Sentiment, Upbeat US Data - August 1, 2021