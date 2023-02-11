The aud/usd has rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday, giving back gains rather quickly as the 0.70 level continues to be important. At this point, the market is likely to continue to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Gives Up Early Gain Yet Again - February 11, 2023
- AUD/USD reverses its course, edges towards 0.6910s - February 10, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gains Yet Again - February 10, 2023