AUD/USD Forecast: Good bounce, but upside still limited

EUR/USD has recovered from a daily low of 1.2129 as fears ease. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, supportive of a better market mood. EUR/USD trading around 1.2230. The pound has been …
