AUD/USD is holding near a fresh year high at 0.7290 and could break above it. The AUD/USD pair reached a fresh 2020 high of 0.7290, retreating afterwards yet ending the day with gains in the 0.7260 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Heading towards fresh highs beyond the 0.7300 level - August 27, 2020
- AUD/USD consolidates from fresh yearly high, 0.7300 in focus - August 27, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Holding Near A Fresh Year High At 0.7290 And Could Break Above It - August 27, 2020