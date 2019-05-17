AUD/USD erases more than 100 pips this week. Labour market data from Australia hints at dovish RBA shift. US-China trade dispute keeps investors on edge. The AUD/USD pair started the week a little …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Forecast: heightened prospects of RBA rate cut weighs on Aussie
AUD/USD erases more than 100 pips this week. Labour market data from Australia hints at dovish RBA shift. US-China trade dispute keeps investors on edge. The AUD/USD pair started the week a little …