The aud/usd has been experiencing a lot of noise and hesitation during Monday’s trading session. This comes because of the economic uncertainty that continues to linger around the globe. As we zoom …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Hesitates Against The US Dollar - April 18, 2023
- AUD/USD outlook: Aussie dollar rises on hawkish RBA/upbeat Chinese GDP - April 18, 2023
- AUD/USD sticks to gains near daily peak, just below mid-0.6700s amid weaker USD - April 18, 2023