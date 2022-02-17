AUD/USD Forecast: Higher gold prices underpin the aussie in a risk-averse environment

Spot gold surged to $1,900 a troy ounce its highest since June 2021. Mixed Australian employment figures from January failed to impress investors. AUD/USD is stuck at around 0.7200 and it’s losing its …
