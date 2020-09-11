AUD/USD Forecast: Holding On To Its Neutral Stance

The heavy tone of Wall Street discouraged Aussie bulls. AUD/USD holding on to its neutral stance, bears could take over on a break below 0.7215. The AUD/USD pair is ending the day as it started it, …
