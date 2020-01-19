EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after robust US housing figures and solid consumer sentiment figures were published. Earlier, the common currency suffered from the concerns of new US tariffs on the EU.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Increased bearish potential - January 19, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Downside Momentum Targets .6851 – .6809 - January 19, 2020
- AUDUSD Remains Range-Bound Below 0.6930 - January 18, 2020