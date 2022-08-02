The AUD/USD price had its worst day since July as investors reflected on the latest interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The pair retreated to a low of 0.6916, which was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD forecast: Is it safe to buy the Aussie dip? - August 2, 2022
- Australian Dollar Latest: AUD/USD Slumps On RBA, Taiwan - August 2, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Teasing a rising wedge breakdown amid US-China woes - August 2, 2022