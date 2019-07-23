The Australian dollar went back and forth during trading on Monday, breaking above the 0.7050 level before pulling back yet again. We ended up forming a less than attractive candle stick from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Likely to Search for Support - July 23, 2019
- AUDUSD Forecast: Will the 200-Day SMA Continue to Offer Resistance? - July 22, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Declines towards 4H 100MA, 5-week old support-line - July 22, 2019