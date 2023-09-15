(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The AUDembarked on an attempt to rally during the recent trading session but swiftly surrendered its gains, reacting to the unexpected surge inProducer Price Index (PPI) figures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Aud/Usd Forecast: Looks For Direction Short-Term - September 15, 2023
- Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 ‘GUTS’ World Tour - September 15, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to extend recovery as US Dollar recovers - September 15, 2023