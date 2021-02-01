AUD/USD is technically poised to extend its decline, but RBA expected to be hawkish. The AUD/USD pair fell to an intraday low of 0.7605, but is finishing the day little changed in the 0.7630 area. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Mildly bearish ahead of RBA’s decision - February 1, 2021
- AUD/USD: Aussie pressured ahead of RBA interest rate decision - February 1, 2021
- AUD/USD: Further near-term weakness with key support seen at 0.7573 – Credit Suisse - February 1, 2021