The AUD/USD pair bottomed on Monday at 0.6454, reaching the lowest intraday level since November. It then rebounded toward 0.6500. However, the pair remains under pressure due to the strength of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: More losses likely while under 0.6500 - August 14, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forecast Signal: Aussie Comes Under Intense Sell-Off - August 14, 2023
- AUD/USD: Developing downward momentum - August 14, 2023