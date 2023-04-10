Market participants await US CPI on Wednesday; Australian employment is due Thursday. AUD/USD biased to the downside while below 0.6680. The AUD/USD dropped for the fifth consecutive day in a row on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: More losses likely while under 0.6650 - April 10, 2023
- AUD/USD under pressure around 0.6640 - April 10, 2023
- AUD/USD recovers further from two-week low, climbs to 0.6675-80 area amid softer USD - April 10, 2023