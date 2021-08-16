AUD/USD is set to extend its decline in the near term, support at 0.7288. The AUD/USD pair trimmed Friday’s gains and finished Monday trading in the 0.7330 price zone after falling to 0.7318. The pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Nearing the year low, at risk of piercing it - August 16, 2021
- AUD/USD looks to close in red below 0.7350, eyes on RBA Minutes - August 16, 2021
- AUD/USD Plunges Ahead of Wage Price Index - August 16, 2021