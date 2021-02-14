AUD/USD Forecast: Nearing the year’s high on stocks rally

Substantial Wall Street’s gains underpinned AUD/USD on Friday. Dismal US employment data and US Fed’s officials weighed on the greenback. AUD/USD has recovered the 0.7700 mark, could accelerate higher …
