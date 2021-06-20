AUD/USD closed at its lowest for the year, could extend its decline in the near-term. The AUD/USD pair settled at 0.7477, its lowest for this year, as demand for the American currency coupled with …
AUD/USD Forecast: No signs of bottoming despite extreme oversold conditions
