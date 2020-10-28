AUD/USD Forecast: Poised to break the critical 0.7000 threshold

AUD/USD maintains a bearish stance in the near term, could fell sub-0.7000. The AUD/USD pair surged at the beginning of the day, reaching 0.7156 following the release of Australian Q3 inflation …
