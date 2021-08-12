AUD/USD has resumed its decline, could reach fresh 2021 lows. The AUD/USD pair trimmed Wednesday’s gains and settled in the 0.7330 price zone, not far from the year low set at 0.7288. Demand for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Poised to break the year low - August 12, 2021
- Billie Eilish Reclaims Top Spot On Billboard Artist 100 - August 12, 2021
- Queen’s Brian May Says ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sequel ‘Could Happen’ - August 12, 2021