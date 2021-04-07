Mixed Australian data somehow hurt demand for the aussie. Global stocks traded with a soft tone throughout the day. AUD/USD is poised to challenge the April monthly low. The AUD/USD pair edged lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Poised To Challenge The April Monthly Low - April 7, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Poised to retest the year low at 0.7531 - April 7, 2021
- AUD/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound, stays deep in red near 0.7620 - April 7, 2021