The AUD/USD pair is ending the day unchanged around the 0.7540 level but managed to post a fresh 2020 high of 0.7577. The pair remained confined to a tight intraday range despite the greenback’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Poised to extend its advance beyond 0.7600 - December 14, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Aussie Dollar Sitting Under Major Resistance - December 14, 2020
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Sturdy uptrend unbroken; bullish signals grow - December 14, 2020