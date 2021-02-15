AUD/USD built on last week’s positive move and shot to fresh one-month tops on Monday. The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. Surging US bond …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Poised to extend the momentum amid vaccine optimism - February 15, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD opens the week on a bullish note, RBA minutes in focus for further impetus - February 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Looks Ready to Go Higher - February 15, 2021