US Consumer Price Index due on Tuesday is crucial for the USD. The AUD/USD rises after a five-day negative streak. The AUD/USD rose after falling for five consecutive days, supported by a weaker US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Potential for modest gains ahead of US CPI - November 13, 2023
- AUD/USD rises as soft USD ahead of CPI drives momentum - November 13, 2023
- AUD/USD likely to face downward pressure in the months ahead – HSBC - November 13, 2023